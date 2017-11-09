Seahawks' Earl Thomas (hamstring) won't play Thursday night against Cardinals
Thomas will miss his second consecutive game with the injury due to the short week
The Seahawks will be without Earl Thomas for the second consecutive week as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered during the shootout with the Texans in Week 8, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Thomas sat out against the Redskins last week, and the shortened week will prohibit him from taking the field again.
The loss is, as always, a blow to a tremendously talented Seahawks defense. Thomas is one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the NFL, and coming off of a tough loss to the Redskins his presence would have gone a long way for the defense. However, with an extended week heading into Week 11, Thomas will hopefully be ready to go against the Falcons next Monday night.
Thomas' production will be impossible to replicate, of course. His 38 tackles and two interceptions (one for a touchdown against the Texans) are overshadowed by his mere presence, but the Seahawks have a good backup that minimizes the damage of losing a defensive star.
Bradley McDougald, who has seen some time already this year, will fill in for Thomas again. McDougald has been serviceable to this point, and although he's no Thomas, he's a terrific player.
The Seahawks remain a game back of the Rams in the NFC West, and will look to gain ground tonight. Although Thomas will miss this game, he should be back on for a late-season push as the Seahawks try to dethrone the surprising Rams from the top of the division.
