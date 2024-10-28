If the Buffalo Bills were a familiar opponent for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, there's a legitimate reason.

Jones, who was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Seahawks last week, played the Bills in his first game with Seattle. Why is playing the Bills significant? Jones actually played the Bills the week prior when he was with the Titans.

Jones became the first player in seven years to play the same opponent with two different teams in consecutive weeks. Cornerback Marcus Williams played the Cleveland Browns in consecutive weeks back in 2017. Williams played for the New York Jets in Week 5 and the Houston Texans in Week 6.

The difference between Williams and Jones? Williams was waived by the Jets and then signed with the Texans. Jones was traded from the Titans to the Seahawks. Jones was actually the first player to play the same team in consecutive weeks for two different teams via trade since Hershel Walker was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989. Walker played against the Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks.

Jones only had five tackles against the Bills in Week 7, but he finished with a season-high 15 tackles against them in Week 8. He played all 76 defensive snaps for Seattle, and was on the losing end of both contests against Buffalo.

Jones was traded to Seattle for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round pick last week.