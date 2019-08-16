Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah suffers groin injury while preparing for potential Week 1 return
The former Lions pass rusher had been targeting Week 1 for a return from a shoulder ailment
The Seattle Seahawks could use reinforcements along their defensive line, and now it appears that one of their own might not be ready for the start of the regular season, after all.
As head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday, defensive end Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah suffered a groin injury during a workout earlier this week. The former All-Pro edge rusher had been targeting a Week 1 return from a 2018 shoulder injury that sidelined him for all but seven games with the Detroit Lions. And while Carroll classified Ansah's latest ailment as minor, he also said the former first-round draft pick will need some time before returning to the field.
Caroll added that he doesn't expect Ansah's groin issue to affect the defensive end's availability for Seattle's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's a setback for Ansah nonetheless, not to mention an addition to a long list of career injuries. A two-time double-digit sack artist in Detroit, the former No. 5 overall pick missed six-straight games to open last season, then aggravated his shoulder injury in Week 14 before landing on injured reserve.
Uncertainty has been a theme for the Seahawks' front four entering 2019. As The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta noted, Carroll also told reporters Friday that there is no timetable for the return of first-round pick L.J. Collier, who was carted out of a training camp practice with an ankle injury in July. With lead pass rusher Frank Clark shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs and star interior man Jarran Reed suspended six games a year after posting 10.5 sacks, Seattle had seemingly planned to rely on Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and Cassius Marsh to pressure the pocket.
