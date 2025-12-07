The Seattle Seahawks will try to keep pace at the top of the NFC West when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. The Seahawks gained a game on the Rams in Week 13 and have one more head-to-head matchup remaining as they push for a playoff spot. The Falcons are simply hoping to carry some type of positive momentum into the offseason after struggling for much of the 2025 campaign.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Falcons odds, and the total comes in at 44.5. You can see the latest Falcons vs. Seahawks game forecast, expert picks and player prop projections at SportsLine.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Falcons on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Falcons betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -6.5, over/under 44.5

Seattle is 9-3 against the spread on the season and 5-1 ATS on the road, a challenge it has mastered under Mike Macdonald. Atlanta is 5-6-1 ATS on the season and 1-0 ATS as a home underdog. The Seahawks are 7-5 to the Over while the Falcons are 5-6-1 to the Over.

Seahawks vs. Falcons SGP

Falcons +6.5 (-115)

Over 44.5 (-112)

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown scorer (-140)

Final odds: +507 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $507)

Model's Seahawks vs. Falcons score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Falcons as 6.5-point underdogs at home, with Atlanta covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Atlanta wins in 36% of simulations, bringing value at +283 odds. The Over hits in 53% of simulations.

Seahawks vs. Falcons score prediction: Seahawks 26, Falcons 21

