Seahawks fans are planning to feed kicker Blair Walsh to Mount Rainier

The Seahawks fell just short of making the playoffs this year, and a certain group of Seahawk fans think they know why. Blair Walsh certainly struggled this season, with his biggest lows coming against the Redskins, Falcons and Cardinals, and so The Church of the Stygian Heart (I promise it's real) is hosting an event: "Feed Blair Walsh to Mount Rainier."

A note on the event says: Please note we're not actually hosting anything, it's just for laughs, but 2,700 people claim to be going and 10,000 more people are interested. The event is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. (PST).

Walsh finished the season 21 of 29 kicking, putting his kicking percentage at 72.4 percent. The details of the event are: "Save the Seattle area by appeasing the hunger of our nearby super volcano. Blair Walsh will be fed to the mountain as tribute." Most people probably didn't realize Seattle was under threat, but here we are.

How quickly they forget that Walsh allowed the Seahawks to advance in a Wild-Card game a few years ago (avert your eyes Vikings' fans, congratulations on the upcoming NFC Championship Game).

13k people want to come to our little event? Sounds like a plan to us! (Please note we’re not actually hosting anything, it’s just for laughs) Posted by Church of the Stygian Heart on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

To be fair, they're equal opportunity haters. The group also is laying out an initiative for Feb. 1 to replace Seattle traffic lights with the Seahawks' offensive line. They think it will be tremendously helpful in cutting down on the commute time for everyone. In the description for that event, it says "We're tired of things slowing down the commute. It's time to replace traffic lights with something that can't stop anyone."

Seahawks' fans may not know this church, but if all of their beliefs are like this then a whole lot of Seattle residents are about to get really religious. Also, don't go to Century Link Field on Jan. 31. They aren't hosting an event.