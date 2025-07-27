Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh was likely to be a big part of the team's plans for the upcoming season. Now, the Seahawks are facing concerns that McIntosh will be sidelined for the season with a potential torn ACL.

McIntosh went down with a knee injury during the Seahawks' training camp practice on Saturday, and the Seattle Times reports that a league source confirmed the diagnosis of a torn ACL with further testing to take place to confirm the injury.

McIntosh, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia, has been in the mix for the No. 3 spot on the team's running back depth chart behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Given Walker's injuries last season, limiting him to 11 starts and 542 yards on 145 carries, depth is at a premium for the Seahawks. Charbonnet filled in well when Walker was out, averaging 76 yards per game down the stretch on the ground in four of the last five weeks. McIntosh factored in during those times, picking up 95 yards on 14 carries over the final two weeks of the season.

In addition to running back duties, McIntosh was in the mix to serve as a kick returner for Seattle. He averaged 25.5 yards on six returns last season.

McIntosh was participating in a special-teams drill on Saturday when he went down with a non-contact injury. McIntosh was tended to by trainers before being helped off the field without being able to place weight on his injured leg.

The Georgia product, who is set to make $1.03 million this season in the third of a four-season contract, also suffered a pre-season knee injury in 2023, resulting in just three games played without a carry.