Seahawks' Frank Clark calls Mitchell Trubisky 'nothing special' after losing to the Bears

It's fitting. On a night the Bears honored Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, they beat the Seahawks in a way that should feel awfully familiar to Urlacher.

Their defense, led by the recently acquired Khalil Mack, sacked Russell Wilson six times and forced two turnovers, including a pick-six that sealed the result, while their offense did its best to stay out of the defense's way. For a second straight week, young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came out hot, but then fizzled out over the remainder of the game. The Bears won, but Trubisky's struggles are noteworthy.

Take it from Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who left Chicago entirely unimpressed with Trubisky.

"He was OK. Nothing special. I feel like he was OK. [He's an] average quarterback," Clark said, per Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly.

"I felt that we should make more plays against him," Clark added. "Pressure is his downfall; the more you can get pressure up the middle and in his face, and he throws those errant passes like that, that's how you can beat him. We failed to do that enough against him.

"Happy feet -- once he feels any pressure, his head is down and he's gone [out of the pocket]."

The thing is, he's not entirely wrong, even if the Seahawks did lose. On Monday night, Trubisky completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but he also averaged 5.9 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions. Through the first two games of the season, Trubisky has completed 69.6 percent of his passes (good), but has averaged only 5.4 yards per pass (bad) while throwing two touchdowns and two picks for a 80.0 passer rating (not good).

What Clark said is true. In the loss to the Packers, Trubisky would drop his eyes as soon as his first read was covered and then looked to run. He also missed a few open throws. Trubisky's eye level improved against the Seahawks, but he still missed open throws throughout the night. One of his misses -- an under-thrown deep ball to Allen Robinson -- resulted in an interception.

NFL Game Pass

Another resulted in a missed big play.

NFL Game Pass

To this point, Trubisky's been a disappointment. But that doesn't mean his outlook has suddenly changed. Trubisky is still an extremely raw quarterback. He started only one full season at North Carolina. He spent his rookie season playing in a stone-age offense with no quality receivers. Now, he's learning a new offense with a whole new cast of receivers around him. He was always going to be a work in progress, and that's what we've seen so far this season. Not every young quarterback is going to do what Patrick Mahomes is doing. Trubisky deserves time to figure this out.

While the first two games have made it clear that Trubisky needs to improve as a passer, they've also demonstrated that he has the tools to succeed as long as he continues to hone them. Even Clark acknowledged that Trubisky has the ability to be "a great quarterback one day."

"I don't think he's missing anything," Clark said. "He's a young quarterback, and he's got to see more good quarterbacks ... and he has to do a little more studying of good quarterbacks. But he could be a great quarterback one day. He has the feet, the footwork, the escape-ability in the pocket and stuff like that."

NFL Game Pass

The good news for the Bears is that their defense appears to be good enough to carry them while the offense works through its issues. Next up for the Bears is a game against a Cardinals team that's scored six points through two games. So the Bears might not need much offense to improve to 2-1.

But if the Bears are going to challenge for a playoff spot, they'll need Trubisky to eventually take the leap.