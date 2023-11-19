The Seahawks entered the fourth quarter on top of Sunday's NFC West showdown with the Rams. They also did so without their starting quarterback, with Geno Smith exiting in the final seconds of the third quarter after taking a big hit.

The Seahawks officially ruled him questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Smith, who was 19 of 29 for 197 yards and a touchdown to give Seattle a 16-7 advantage, walked to the sidelines under his own power after suffering an apparent arm injury on a tackle by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. But he showed frustration while repeatedly stretching his throwing hand, and backup Drew Lock replaced him under center with 18 seconds left in the third.

Smith remained on the sidelines immediately following his injury and medical evaluation, but Lock led Seattle's next drive. It's the second time Lock has been forced into action this season; the former Broncos starter previously replaced Smith against the Giants in Week 4 after the latter hurt his knee on a late hit. He started 21 games for Denver from 2019-2021.

Seattle also lost starting running back Kenneth Walker III earlier in the game after he suffered an oblique injury.