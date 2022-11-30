After quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, the expectations for the Seattle Seahawks' 2022 season -- at least outside of the team -- were bleak, with many predicting that they would have the worst record in the league. Heading into Week 13, that is far from the case. Seattle is competitive and quarterback Geno Smith is shattering expectations.

The Seahawks currently stand 6-5, falling from the top spot in the NFC West after losing their last two games. Smith addressed the most recent defeat, a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, saying Seattle needs to be able to close out those types of games.

"Reality is that we're going from the hunter to the hunted," Smith said after the loss, per NFL.com. "People want to play us. As a young team, we've got to learn to be able to go out there and win those games. That's our next step in the evolution as a really young team. We got to understand the moment, capture the moments, take advantage. I feel like we had plenty of opportunities to go out there and win that game, finish it late, and we just didn't get it done."

Smith is performing better than Wilson is this season, with a 72.8 completion percentage and the second-best passer rating in the league at 107.9. Even with his solid play, Smith says he looks at himself for how to improve rather than blame other players for the losses.

"When I was in college, a coach told me about the difference between a finger pointer and a thumb pointer," Smith said. "I've always vowed to be a thumb pointer. I'm going to look at myself hard in the mirror, watch this film, see where I can get better and help this team win games."

Next up for the Seahawks are the Los Angeles Rams, who have struggled this season. This is a good chance for Smith and Co. to regroup and get back on a winning track.