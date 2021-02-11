Months after leading the race for 2020 NFL MVP, Russell Wilson is suddenly the latest centerpiece of offseason quarterback drama. First, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that teams had begun sniffing around about the Seahawks star as a potential trade target. Then Wilson himself aired frustrations with his supporting cast in Seattle. Now, as speculation ramps up regarding more than a dozen logical suitors for the former Super Bowl champion, the Seahawks are reportedly getting more and more calls from teams checking in on the QB, all while navigating their own unhappiness with Wilson over his recent comments.

"Amidst all the media hoopla in recent days, it's no surprise ... more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability, potentially, of Russell Wilson," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Thursday. "Those teams, from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trade their star quarterback. ... (But) the more that Wilson talks, the more other teams are going to be trying to figure out exactly what's going. They'll be calling the Seahawks, who probably are also trying to figure out exactly what's going on here."

NBC Sports' Dan Patrick reported earlier Thursday that Seahawks management is "not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp" for going public with his concerns about things like personnel involvement and on-field protection over the years. "You wonder if they're going to be able to co-exist," Patrick said, per ProFootballTalk. "The current situation is not sustainable."

The 32-year-old Wilson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and one of the consensus top five quarterbacks in the NFL, just signed a four-year, $140 million extension with Seattle in 2019. Due $32 million in 2021, he would actually cost the Seahawks $7 million against the salary cap this year -- in addition to prompting a record $39 million dead-cap hit -- if he were traded prior to June 1.