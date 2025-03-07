There has been a ton of movement in the wide receiver market already this week, and there could be another domino yet to fall after Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade away from the team. Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged on Thursday that Metcalf indeed requested a trade, and that the team is discussing potential deals.

"Everything's in a very cordial, professional place. Obviously, DK has requested a trade and we are entertaining that," Schneider said, during a radio appearance on 710 AM. "We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like, and yeah, here we go."

That's a pretty forthright admission, and it sounds a lot like what 49ers general manager John Lynch said shortly before dealing Deebo Samuel to Washington. If Seattle does indeed take the same route with its star wide receiver, Schneider said that he has two priorities, in a specific order.

"The thing to understand here is that our responsibility to (Seahawks chair) Jody Allen, the 12s, first and foremost, is doing what's absolutely best for the organization, and then what's best for the the player," he said. "Hopefully, both those things merge, and it's an ideal situation. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn't. Hopefully in this situation it does, and that would be great. But worst-case scenario, I mean, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So we'll see where this goes."

Seattle is reportedly seeking a first- and third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf's services, which is a steep price -- especially for a player who probably needs to get a contract extension once he's acquired. There are plenty of teams that could use a wide receiver of his caliber, though, and the fact that he's still only 27 years old helps. It remains to be seen what the Seahawks will actually get for him, but it does seem like they plan on honoring the trade request.