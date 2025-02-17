The Seattle Seahawks are coming off back to back seasons where they were sitting at home during the NFL playoffs.

After they surprisingly made it to the postseason in the first year of the post-Russell Wilson era by going 9-8 in Geno Smith's first season as the starter, Seattle actually maintained and even improved its record by going 9-8 in 2023 and then 10-7 in 2024, but was still left on the outside looking in, in both years.

To get back to the playoffs, Seahawks general manager John Schneider knows that he needs to improve the roster.

"We know exactly what our deficiencies are," Schneider said during a radio appearance, via NFL Media. "We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything."

The first thing Schneider needs to address is the offensive line, which has been a major issue over the last two years. Smith has consistently been under heavy pressure and the running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet has too often been asked to make something out of nothing.

But in order to address that deficiency, the Seahawks may need to make some changes to the way they allocate resources. They drafted a pair of tackles to bookend the offensive line a few years ago, but Charles Cross has been an average-ish starter and Abraham Lucas hasn't been on the field often enough. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have not invested that much on the offensive interior. That likely needs to change.

Seattle could also use some help on the defensive front seven after struggling to stop the run despite the presence of players likeLeonard Williams, who had arguably the best season of his career in 2024. Head coach Mike Macdonald was able to generate a solid pass rush despite the lack of a truly dominant pass rusher, and things could be made easier elsewhere if the Seahawks were to add a top edge talent to the mix.

Whatever the case, it's clear that there are several areas Schneider could be referring to when he says he knows what the team's deficiencies are. We obviously don't yet know how he plans to address them, but that will become clear soon enough.