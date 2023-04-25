If there's one thing you can count on during the NFL Draft every year, it's that there will be dozens of trades over the course of the three-day event. Things tend to get especially crazy in the first round, and we saw that last year when A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were both dealt away on the opening night of the draft.

Last year, there were nine trades during the first round, and if you've ever wondered why there tends to be so many trades on the opening night, John Schneider has that answer for you. According to the Seahawks general manager, trade talks tend to get hot and heavy in the 48 hours leading up to the draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 27 this year.

"That stuff really gets pretty intense, I'd say Tuesday [April 25] and Wednesday [April 26]," Schneider said recently, via the Seahawks official website. "Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots, and then you have to be really pliable once it starts because if you've moved, you've got to be able to move to the other spots or move up. You have to be ready to roll."

With just 48 hours to go until the draft, teams have finalized their draft boards, so now they're trying to figure out where they could move up or down while still being able to land a player they're targeting. For instance, the Seahawks might be willing to trade out of the fifth overall pick down to the seventh spot if they think they can still get a player who they've been eyeing.

For the Seahawks, this draft represents uncharted territory. Not only do they have two first-round picks, (Nos. 5 and 20), but they're also holding a top-five pick for the first time in Schneider's 13-year run as general manager.

Although it's easy to engage in trade talks with other teams when you hold a top-five pick, it's much more difficult for teams picking at the bottom of the first round. For instance, take a team like Dallas. The Cowboys won't be making their first selection until 26th overall, so they'll likely wait to see how the draft plays out before they contemplate making a trade, according to Stephen Jones.

"I just feel like where we're picking at 26, it's just so difficult to know right now," Jones said, recently, via PFT. "You've got to let the draft play out, and that takes hours. You've got plenty of time to be talking about it as guys are coming off and guys are starting to fall that you might like. Not unlike what happened with CeeDee Lamb a couple years ago. You just really don't know until it happens. You can read all of the mock drafts, you can see all of the things that maybe we're told quietly by other general managers, but you'll never know until you're there."

Basically, the draft is a total mystery and no one knows what's going to happen, which is why it brings so much drama every year.