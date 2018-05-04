Seahawks' GM still gets the sense Earl Thomas wants to be in Seattle

Throughout the offseason, there have been rumors about Earl Thomas' future in Seattle. In truth, the rumors started last year, when video of Thomas telling Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to "come get me" surfaced after the Seahawks-Cowboys game. Thomas' decision to skip out on offseason workouts has fueled the rumor mills even more, and there have even been reports of dueling offers from the Cowboys (third-round pick) and Seahawks (second-round pick) during the draft.

Despite all that smoke, Seahawks GM John Schneider believes Thomas wants to remain with the team. "My sense is that he wants to be here," Schneider said during an interview with 710 ESPN in Seattle. "I haven't got that sense from his agents at all."

Thomas indeed stated his desire to remain with Seattle at the Pro Bowl, but he also said that he wants to get paid, and is willing to hold out if he doesn't. "I want to finish my career there," he said. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed. But I'm going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl. As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Later in the offseason, Thomas elaborated on those remarks. "In my case, whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else, I'm going to be rich and happy regardless," Thomas said. "So, it's a cut-throat league, but if you're at the top of your game and you don't give them any reasons to devalue you, you're good. That's just how I look at it."

He then clarified on Twitter, noting that he never wants to leave "this beautiful city."

Schneider was asked about that series of comments as well, and gave the following response: "I met with his agents after that, like we do with all of our players' agents at the combine, and I expressed my questions or concerns about that. And they didn't tell me it was any different that what we had thought, that he wants to be a Seahawk."

At this point, Thomas remaining with Seattle for at least the 2018 season still seems the most likely result. But every day that passes without an extension moves us one day closer to Thomas leaving for another team. And the Seahawks and their fans can't be too comfortable with that.