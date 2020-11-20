Greg Olsen's night ended early after the Seahawks quickly ruled out the veteran tight end after suffering what head coach Pete Carroll later called a plantar fascia tear in his left foot. The non-contact injury occurred with 11:25 to play in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football." Olsen was at the top of a bunch formation on a first-and-15 play for Seattle on its own 39-yard line and seemed to go down right as he tried to make a move at the top of his route.

Olsen signaled for assistance, was helped to the sideline, and spent a brief period of time in the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room and officially being ruled out.

"It's a little early, but he has a fascia tear injury that he has had before in his other foot," Carroll told reporters postgame. "He knows exactly what it is, and sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think, it's the best thing for a quick recovery. So we'll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he's already had this before really helps him understand what's coming up."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Friday morning, Olsen is likely going to be sidelined for two months due to this injury. When asked specifically if Olsen could return this season, Carroll left it up in the air.

"I don't know that yet," he said Thursday. "There's been some marvelous returns for guys who do rupture their fascia that would blow you away. Here right now, he's really in a lot of discomfort and all that, but we'll see what happens. I can't tell you more than that, that's why it's a little early to be talking about it."

Olsen is in the midst of his first season with the Seahawks after signing a one-year, $7 million deal back in mid-February. Prior to landing in Seattle, he spent the previous nine seasons as a key piece to the Carolina Panthers' offense. The three-time Pro Bowler caught both of his targets for 20 yards before going down with this injury in Week 11. For the year, Olsen had 21 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown heading into Thursday night.

If this injury does sideline Olsen for the rest of the year, that could spell the end to his 14-year NFL career after mulling retirement last offseason before landing with the Seahawks.

If Olsen is set to miss the rest of the season, Seattle will look to fellow tight ends Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to fill his shoes.