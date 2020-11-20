Greg Olsen's night ended early after the Seahawks quickly ruled out the veteran tight end after suffering what they say is a foot injury in the fourth quarter of their "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The injury occurred with 11:25 to play in the fourth and appeared to be non-contact. Olsen was at the top of a bunch formation on a first-and-15 play for Seattle on its own 39-yard line and seemed to go down right as he tried to make a move at the top of his route.

Olsen signaled for assistance, was helped to the sideline, and spent a brief period of time in the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room and officially being ruled out.

After the game, coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his postgame videoconference that Olsen suffered a plantar fascia injury in his foot and it's unclear whether he'll be able to play again this season.

Olsen is in the midst of his first season with the Seahawks after signing a one-year, $7 million deal back in mid-February. Prior to landing in Seattle, he spent the previous nine seasons as a key piece to the Carolina Panthers' offense. The three-time Pro Bowler caught both of his targets for 20 yards before going down with this injury in Week 11. For the year, Olsen had 21 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown heading into Thursday night.

If Olsen is set to miss the rest of the season, Seattle will look to fellow tight ends Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to fill his shoes.