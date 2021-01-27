It's coaching carousel season in the NFL as Super Bowl LV approaches and 30 of 32 teams work to revise or flat-out revamp their leadership on the sidelines, and the Seattle Seahawks are doing it by swapping out offensive coordinators. They parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer in January to make room for a fresh voice, and cast a wide net in looking at potential candidates before apparently landing on one who resides not far away -- in enemy territory. The team is reportedly expected to hire Shane Waldron, the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, as their new offensive coordinator in 2021, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

And as far as that carousel goes, no team has been hit harder than the Rams.

This marks the sixth football mind they've lost this offseason which, as fractured as it leaves their staff, is also a nod to just how proficient head coach Sean McVay and the organization as a whole has become at locating and grooming talent. In addition to Waldron, Los Angeles will go forward without Brad Holmes, Ray Agnew, Aubrey Pleasant, Joe Barry and Brandon Staley -- with Holmes, Agnew and Pleasant all leaving to join the Detroit Lions while Barry and Staley head next door to sign on with the Los Angeles Chargers. This will of course leave the Rams with a lot of roles to fill ahead of NFL free agency, and when you toss in questions about their non-committal to former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as starting quarterback in the future, there's simply a ton to figure out as McVay attempts to reboot for the coming season.

Waldron joined the Rams as tight ends coach in 2017 before being elevated to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, having spent time with the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team, along with several stints in the collegiate ranks.

For the Seahawks, it's all about trying to rework an offense around Russell Wilson that was prolific to begin the year but anything but as the regular season concluded. An inability to establish the run often combined with defensive struggles to put entire outcomes on the arm and legs of Wilson, who went from MVP frontrunner to turnover-prone as he attempted to save the day on a weekly basis -- besting his career mark in touchdowns with 40 thrown in 2020, but also setting a career mark in interceptions with 13. Despite it all, it was Wilson and a more polished defense in the second half of the year that led the Seahawks to a 12-4 record and the NFC West crown, but they were ousted from the playoffs when the Rams pummeled them into submission in the wild card round.

There were some gripes inside the locker room in Seattle about the staleness of Schottenheimer's scheme over the course of 2020, with wideout DK Metcalf himself noting teams "started to figure us out." Pete Carroll and Co. are hoping Waldron can change that, and quickly.