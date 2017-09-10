Seahawks info: How to watch, broadcast crew, capsule info

The Seattle Seahawks get a rare chance at some opening day revenge, as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Lambeau was the scene for their most devastating regular season loss of 2016 and the Pete Carroll-era, snapping their streak of losing by single digits. Now, they'll look to exact vengeance with the return of Earl Thomas, who did not suit up in last year's matchup and the addition of Eddie Lacy, who played in Green Bay last season and was added in the offseason.

Here are the notes for Sunday's marquee afternoon matchup.

Where: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

Referee crew: John Parry

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Local radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM

Sirius: 82 (Sea), 83 (GB)

XM: 82 (Sea), 83 (GB)

Packers vs. Seahawks All-Time record: Packers lead all-time series 10-7

Streaks: Packers have won the last two games

Last game at Lambeau Field: 12/11/16: Packers 38, Seahawks 10

Seahawks notes: The Seahawks advanced to playoffs for 5th consecutive season in 2016. Have won 10+ games in each of past 5 seasons. Allowed 18.3 points per game in 2016, 3rd fewest in NFL. Russell Wilson set career-highs in attempts (546), comp. (353) & pass yards (4,219) last season. Tied for most wins by QB in his 1st 5 seasons with 56 (MATT RYAN).

