When the Seattle Seahawks take the field on Thursday night, the team will be wearing a new uniform that it has never worn before in franchise history.

The uniform was actually unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program, but the Seahawks haven't gotten a chance to wear it just yet. There were a total of eight teams that got a new "Rivalries" uniform this year and the Seahawks will be the seventh one to debut their new look.

The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. The Seahawks decided to honor their fans by by incorporating the "12s" into their uniform. Let's check it out:

The tiny marks in the shoulder area are sound waves, which were put there to "represent the noise and reverberation of the 12s." The sound wave pattern is also used on the pant leg instead of a stripe. On top of that, every player has a patch with the No. 12 on the back of their neck line.

One unique thing about the uniform is that the numbers are an Iridescent green color that changes depending on the lighting. This is the first time in NFL history that a team has incorporated the unique iridescent material into their uniform. The numbers are also embedded with dozens of tiny 12s to once again honor the 12s in Seattle.

The Seahawks are wearing the uniforms for the first time ever in their showdown against the Rams, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

And now, let's take a closer look at the helmet.

The helmet, which has a metallic chrome finish, has an iridescent green base just like the jersey numbers, so the helmet will appear to change color slightly depending on the lighting.

The Rams unveiled their "Rivalries" uniform back in Week 11 in a win over the Seahawks, and now, Seattle will be looking to return the favor.

The Seahawks are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year, but eventually, the program will expand to all 32 teams.

Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here

AFC East and NFC West (See 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

After the Seahawks wear their new uniform on Thursday night, we'll be getting one more "Rivalries" game and that will come in Week 18 when the San Francisco 49ers show off their new look.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first is the "Rivalries" uniform team):

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team.