Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney will not be punished for helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz

It was the hit that changed the Philadelphia Eagles' season. Early in Philly's wild-card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz that ended up knocking out the quarterback for the rest of the game with a concussion.

While the hit went unpenalized during the game, NFL.com, as well as many others, believed that the NFL would take a second look at the play and issue Clowney a fine. Eagles fans may have wanted a postseason suspension, but the NFL's official website indicated that the worst punishment would be a fine. According to a new report, however, Clowney will not be hearing from the league about his costly hit.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported on Friday night that the NFL decided not to fine Clowney for his hit. This comes even after the NFL's former vice president of officiating, Mike Pereira, voiced his opinion that he believed Clowney's actions were illegal. During an interview with Rich Eisen earlier this week, Pereira made it clear that his belief was that Clowney took a "cheap shot" at Wentz.

Following the Seahawks' 17-9 victory, Clowney insisted that he didn't intentionally try to injure Wentz.

"I didn't see anything. I was just playing fast and he turned like he was running the ball, so I was trying to get him down," Clowney said. "It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

Clowney has a history of questionable plays against Eagles quarterbacks, as he also delivered a direct hit to the sternum of former Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles back in December of 2018. Earlier in that same game, Foles was brought down by Clowney on a sack, but Clowney pulled the quarterback down by his face mask and twisted his head in the process. There was no flag on that play and Clowney got away with a $40,000 fine on the second hit. He understands he has a reputation of being a dirty player amongst Eagles fans, calling them the "worst fans in the world" and saying he might get "death threats" on social media.

"This team hates me. Their fans hate me for some reason," Clowney said. "They think I tried to kill Nick Foles. You remember that play? It was bang-bang. I didn't take him to the ground, either."

Clowney and the Seahawks travel to Green Bay this Sunday, where they will take on the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.