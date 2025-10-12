The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) in a showdown in Week 6. Sam Darnold and Seattle narrowly fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, last week. As for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Seattle is a one-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Jaguars odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Seahawks are -114 money line favorites (risk $114 to win $100), while the Jaguars are -105 underdogs. Before making any Seahawks vs. Jaguars picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -1, over/under 47.5

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter this game 3-0 ATS as the home team and 2-0 ATS as the home favorite. They are 10th in the NFL in scoring offense (25.4). Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (443) with two scores. In addition, Jacksonville is first in the NFL in turnover ratio (+8) and has the most takeaways (14).

Seattle is ninth in the NFL in total offense (358.4) and fifth in points per game (29.2). Quarterback Sam Darnold ranks seventh in both passing yards (1,246) and passing touchdowns (9). In the passing attack, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently sits fifth in the NFL in catches (34) and second in receiving yards (534).

Model's Seahawks vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

Seattle goes into this game with a 2-0 ATS record as the visiting team and 3-2 ATS in games this season. On the flip side, Jacksonville has gone 4-1 ATS in all games and 3-1 ATS in non-division games. SportsLine's model is predicting that Seattle travels across the country and secures the win. The model predicts that Seattle will cover the spread in 57% of simulations. Seahawks vs. Jaguars score prediction: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 22

