The Seattle Seahawks took Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL Draft, a decision Milroe thinks they won't regret. Milroe, the fourth quarterback taken in the draft at No. 92 overall (No. 28 in the third round) made sure he had a message for all the teams that ended up passing on him with the first 91 picks.

"Belt to ass."

Milroe certainly isn't forgetting being the fourth quarterback taken and has the mentality he's the best quarterback in the draft. While Milroe finished with the most touchdowns in the SEC last season (36), he also had the most turnovers (15). He had 16 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns, the latter was the third most for a quarterback in SEC history. Milroe led the SEC with 71 total touchdowns over the past two seasons (39 pass, 32 rush).

In Seattle, Milroe will learn behind Sam Darnold during his rookie year. The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason -- $55 million of which is guaranteed. Darnold isn't getting benched to start the 2025 season, giving Milroe time to learn and grow at the NFL level.

Milroe is more than pleased Seattle took him. He's wants to reward Seattle for believing in him.

"The Seahawks knew I was the best quarterback in the draft," Milroe said, via a transcript provided by the Seahawks. "They emphasized that. And then also with them getting to know me, it's the mentality. One-on-one at the facility and just talking ball as well.

"We just took it as an opportunity to get to know me, how I view X's and O's, what drives me, all the process that comes with preparation. All those different things I was able to talk to everyone on the staff about that."