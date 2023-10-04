Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams got his first game action in 13 months this past Monday as he returned to the field to take on the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." Unfortunately, he played just nine snaps before suffering a concussion.

Adams was injured when he was struck in the head by the knee of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The safety was noticeably uneasy on his feet, and quickly attended to by the Seahawks medical staff. Moments later, Adams had some words for the independent concussion doctor on the sideline.

The NFL is considering discipline against Adams for his "actions" toward the doctor, according to ESPN. Adams was seen yelling at the man before heading into the locker room.

Check out what happened here:

On Wednesday afternoon, Adams posted an apology for the incident on social media:

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way. "Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player's health is essential. Much respect to you!"

The three-time Pro Bowler was clearly excited for his return to the field, and made an immediate impact in his nine defensive snaps with two combined tackles. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Adams will be "fine" and pointed out that he has the bye week to recover.

"It's a little disheartening for him," Carroll said of Adams suffering another injury, via sports.mynorthwest.com. "He was in the tank over it because he just wanted to keep playing. But he got out there, he got back, he got out there and played, he got hit in the head -- you know, that could have happened anytime. So he's reintroduced to the game is the way I'm looking at it, and I'm excited for him. We'll come back two weeks from now and then he'll be ready to fit right back in and we're going again."