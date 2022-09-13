Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during Monday night's season-opening game against the Broncos. His return to the game has been labeled as doubtful.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury after he tried to sack Broncos quarterback and former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

Adams is a valuable member of the Seahawks defense. The 26-year-old, six-year veteran is a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering his third season with Seattle. He broke into the NFL with the Jets, where he was named to two Pro Bowls and was also an All-Pro in 2019.

Ryan Neal is in line to replace Adams in the starting lineup. A five-year veteran, Neal made five starts over the previous two seasons. He recorded his first-career sack last season while recording three pass breakups.

We'll provide an update on Adams' status as soon as one is available.