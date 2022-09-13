Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field during Monday night's season-opening game against the Broncos. Following Seattle's 17-16 win, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Adams suffered a serious injury to his quad.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury after he tried to sack Broncos quarterback and former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. He did not return to the game after he was initially labeled as doubtful.

Adams is a valuable member of the Seahawks defense. The 26-year-old, six-year veteran is a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering his third season with Seattle. He broke into the NFL with the Jets, where he was named to two Pro Bowls and was also an All-Pro in 2019.

Ryan Neal is in line to replace Adams in the starting lineup. A five-year veteran, Neal made five starts over the previous two seasons. He recorded his first-career sack last season while recording three pass breakups.