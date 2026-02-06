SAN FRANCISCO -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season, with the Seattle Seahawks wideout officially winning the award at the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Smith-Njigba put together one of the most prolific seasons in recent memory en route to winning OPOY and also earned a first-team All-Pro selection in the process. He beat out fellow receiver, Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, for the honor.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 yards receiving over the regular season, which also set a new franchise record. In fact, his receiving yard total blew the previous record held by DK Metcalf (1,303) out of the water. Smith-Njigba rewrote the record book while being the most involved pass catcher in the league this season, notching an NFL-high 36.2% target share.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 162 REC 119 REC YDs 1793 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Smith-Njigba is just the sixth wide receiver to ever win Offensive Player of the Year since the award began being handed out in 1972. He joins Justin Jefferson (2022), Cooper Kupp (2021), Michael Thomas (2019), and Jerry Rice (1993 and 1987) as the only receivers to win the award.

Of course, Smith-Njigba does have bigger fish to fry as his Seahawks are gearing up for a matchup with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. Already, he is just the fifth player to lead the league in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl. Each of those prior four receivers ended up winning the Super Bowl, so this is potentially an encouraging sign for Seattle, if history is any indicator.

Player (year) Lead the NFL in rec. yards Reached Super Bowl SB result Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2025) Yes Yes ??? Cooper Kupp (2021) Yes Yes Won Jerry Rice (1994) Yes Yes Won Jerry Rice (1989) Yes Yes Won Drew Pearson (1977) YEs Yes Won

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will kick off Super Bowl LX against New England on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.