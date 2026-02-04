We're mere days away from Super Bowl LX between the AFC champion New England Patriots and the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks, which makes for exciting times in the days ahead.

However, that also means the 2025 NFL season will officially come to a close on Sunday. Given there's a few days left until then, that means there's still time to reminisce on the season that was and what we can look forward to in the 2026 season. The league's wide receiver position has never been as deep as it is today thanks to the rules of football tilting the sport toward the passing game, and the focus on the position at all levels of the game as a result.

With that mind, let's take a look at the top 15 wide receivers in the NFL at this moment, plus five additional honorable mentions. The process used to formulate these ranks factored in recent 2025 production, career production and potential production ahead in 2026. Enjoy!

Honorable mentions: Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith, New York Jets' Garrett Wilson, Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMIllan, Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers, Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams

15. Drake London

Age: 24 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has started to take off the last couple of seasons: his 16 receiving touchdowns since 2024 are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL in that span. Only Ja'Marr Chase (25), Amon-Ra St. Brown (23), Davante Adams (22) and Tee Higgins (21) have more in that span. He's also evolved into a red zone monster with 13 of those 16 scores coming inside the 20. Should Michael Penix Jr. figure it out or another quarterback enter the picture under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, London could make a leap.

14. Jaylen Waddle

Age: 27 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jaylen Waddle's NFL career got off to a roaring start with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2021 to 2023, including leading the league in yards per reception (18.1) in 2022. However as Tua Tagovailoa's concussions have mounted and his level of play has slipped, so too has Waddle's production. If given a more able-bodied quarterback in 2026, Waddle could go right back to his explosive ways.

13. Tee Higgins

Age: 27 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Only Ja'Marr Chase (25), Amon-Ra St. Brown (23) and Davante Adams (22) are the only players with more receiving touchdowns than Tee Higgins' 21 since 2024. He produced a career-high 11 in 2025, and even though he operates in Chase's shadow, Higgins is one of the league's better receivers in his own right.





12. A.J. Brown

Age: 28 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

A.J. Brown is making a charge up the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time receiving yards list after becoming the first player in franchise history to produce at least 1,000 yards receiving in four straight seasons since arriving via trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He registered 1,003 yards receiving and 7 receiving touchdowns on 78 catches in 2025, which is solid production. However, it could have been much, much better. Browns went without a catch in a half seven times in 2025 after doing so just once in 2024.

What changed? A couple things. The Eagles were the NFL's No. 2 rushing attack (173.9 rushing yards per game) behind Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season in 2024, but they fell to 18th in rushing in 2025 while averaging 116.9 rushing yards per game. The other issue was quarterback Jalen Hurts' regression. He averaged a career-worst 7.1 yards per pass attempt, and he also produced the lowest completion percentage (64.8%) in a season since 2021, his first as Philadelphia's full-time starting quarterback.

Brown could climb much higher on this list with steadier play from Hurts.

11. Chris Olave

Age: 22 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

After years of battling concussion years, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave played 16 games in 2025, and he thrived in Year 1 with head coach Kellen Moore calling the plays. He ranked top 10 in the NFL in catches, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receiving first downs to earn a 2025 second team All-Pro selection. Olave joined Michael Thomas (three times from 2017-2019) as the only players in Saints history with 100 catches in a season.

Olave has a strong chance to crack the top 10 with another similar season.

Chris Olave 2025 season, NFL ranks

NFL Rank Catches 100 7th Receiving Yards 1,163 8th Receiving TD 9 T-8th Receiving First Downs 53 8th

10. Malik Nabers

Age: 22 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Malik Nabers only played in four games in 2025 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4, but he's already off to a historic pace. Nabers' 127 career catches are the second most in NFL history through a player's first 19 games played, trailing only former Giants Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.'s 133 across the 2014 and 2015 season. Even though he barely played in 2025, he did light up the Dallas Cowboys for 167 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns on just nine catches for a whopping 18.6 yards per reception. Both of his touchdowns that day were deeper than 25 yards, including his 48-yard, acrobatic end zone catch with 25 seconds left in regulation of an eventual 40-37 overtime defeat.

When Nabers finished his rookie year in 2024, his 109 catches became the new single-season record in Giants history, and they also ranked as the second-most by a rookie in NFL history, just three behind Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers' 112 the same season. Nabers should continue to develop nicely catching passes from 2025 first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart.

9. Davante Adams

Age: 33 | First-team All-Pro teams: 3 (2020-2022)

Davante Adams is an ageless wonder. At the age of 33 and in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Adams led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns despite missing the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. He is now the seventh player in NFL history to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns in at least three seasons, and his 117 career receiving touchdowns also rank as the seventh-most all-time.

Adams doesn't quite have the same juice getting into his routes off the line of scrimmage as he once did at the end of his Green Bay Packers tenure when he was viewed as the best receiver in football, but he's still one of the NFL's best.

8. George Pickens

Age: 24 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

George Pickens thrived in his first season catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott and lining up next to All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as a Dallas Cowboy in 2025. The former Pittsburgh Steelers produced like a borderline top-five wide receiver across numerous metrics including receiving yards (1,429, the third-most in the NFL), yards per catch (15.4, the fifth-most in the NFL), catches (93, the eighth-most in the NFL) and receiving touchdowns (9, tied for the eighth-most in the NFL in 2025).

If Pickens produces anywhere close to those numbers once again in 2026, he'll be knocking on the door of entering the top five on this list.

George Pickens this season, NFL ranks

NFL rank Catches 93 8th Receiving yards 1,429 3rd Yards per catch 15.4 5th Receiving TD 9 T-8th Receiving first downs 73 T-3rd Catches of 25-plus yards 13 T-4th

7. Nico Collins

Age: 26 | First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Nico Collins is well on his way to being the most productive wide receiver in Houston Texans history. His three consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving are tied for the longest such streak in franchise history along with Andre Johnson (2008-2010) and DeAndre Hopkins (2017-2019).

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has zero worries in the world when throwing the ball up to Collins, whose importance to Houston's offense cannot be overstated.

6. CeeDee Lamb

Age: 26 | First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2023)

CeeDee Lamb is Mr. Reliable for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Despite missing three games with an ankle injury and exiting another with a concussion, Lamb produced his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season in a row in 2025 to tie Dallas' all-time record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. That's a nice accomplishment after also taking Irvin's single-season records for catches (135 in 2023, which led the NFL) and receiving yards (1,749 in 2023, second-most in the NFL).

Lamb can produce whether he's lined up outside or in the slot, and his overall body of work throughout his career is why he remains ranked a top-five wide receiver. George Pickens did out produce Lamb in 2025, and it will be curious to see how teams opt to cover the Dallas duo in 2026 should owner/general manager Jerry Jones successfully re-sign Pickens this offseason.

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Age: 26 | First-team All-Pro teams: 2 (2023-2024)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is on a historic tear for the Detroit Lions after going for 117 catches, 1,401 yards receiving and 11 receiving touchdowns in 2025. He's registered 110-plus catches and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in three straight seasons, making St. Brown the first to do so in NFL history. St. Brown is also now the owner of the most catches, 547, in a player's first five seasons in NFL history. Not too shabby for a former fourth-round pick.

4. Justin Jefferson

Age: 26 | First-team All-Pro teams: 2 (2022, 2024)

The NFL's 2022 Offensive Player of the Year struggled, by his standards, in 2025 with career-lows in receiving yards (1,048) and receiving touchdowns (2). However, much of the blame for his production can be put at the feet of Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who ranked dead last in the NFL in completion percentage (58%), touchdown-interception (11-12) and passer rating (72.6) in 2025.

Yet, Jefferson still joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Mike Evans as the third player in NFL history with six consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to begin their career. He also ranks second all-time in career receiving yards per game (90.2). After helping Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold get his career back on track in Minnesota in 2024, perhaps he can do the same for McCarthy in 2026.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Age: 23 | First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2025)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in 2025 alongside new Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He led the league with 1,793 receiving yards and 14.5 yards per touch from scrimmage en route to earning his first All-Pro team selection. Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua were the only two players in the NFL this season to gain at least 100 yards receiving on eight different route types this season, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. His forte was going deep: he led the NFL with 542 yards on deep receiving and deep receptions with 13. He can do it all, which is why he's ranked as a top three wide receiver.

2. Puka Nacua

Age: 24 | First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2025)

Puka Nacua erupted in 2025, leading the NFL in both catches (129) and receiving yards per game (107.2). Whether it's running routes through traffic over the middle or vertically down the sideline, Nacua is a threat to make the spectacular happen at any moment. Against the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks in overtime of Week 16, he caught a route over the middle and turned into a nonchalant, walk-in touchdown from 41 yards out. In the NFC championship game against Seattle, he made a spectacular leaping grab for a 34-yard score that had Tom Brady laughing in disbelief on the broadcast. Nacua is now the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards per game with a 95.3 career average, and he'll set more records if he continues at this pace in Sean McVay's offense.

1. Ja'Marr Chase

Age: 25 | First-team All-Pro teams: 2 (2024-2025)

Ja'Marr Chase has done enough to remain the NFL's No. 1 wide receiver. After becoming the fifth player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown in 2024, Chase earned another first team All-Pro nod in 2025. He ranked third in the NFL in catches (125) and fourth in receiving yards (1,412) while also adding eight receiving touchdowns, tied for the 11th-most in the league. That was despite catching passes from a 40-year-old Joe Flacco for six games, a player the Cleveland Browns discarded.

He's produced consecutive 125-catch seasons, becoming just the third player in NFL history with multiple such seasons joining Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown. Only Chase and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss produced at least 1,000 yards receiving and at least seven receiving touchdowns in each of their first five seasons. Chase enters 2026 as the NFL's top receiver.