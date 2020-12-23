It appears the Seattle Seahawks will not be adding wide receiver Josh Gordon this week. On Tuesday night, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that both Gordon and the Seahawks were notified that the troubled wideout had not satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement. At this point in time, he is reportedly allowed to attend team meetings and individual workouts but is ineligible to participate in practices or play in games. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Gordon had a "setback" in his battle with substance abuse, and won't be allowed to practice or play indefinitely.

On Sunday, it was reported that Gordon could join the team for the remaining two regular-season games. Per Pelissero, Gordon reported to the team with only seven percent body fat and at around 238 pounds. He appeared more than ready to suit up for the huge divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but now it appears that won't happen.

The Seahawks were always big fans of Gordon, and even wanted to re-sign him after he was suspended for the fifth time due to violating the NFL's PED policy. Gordon was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Nov. 1 of last year, and caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games last season.

Unfortunately, Gordon's career has been defined more by his time off the field rather than his accomplishments on the gridiron, but when he has been on the field, he has been excellent. His 2013 season is still one for the Cleveland Browns history books, as he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. In 63 career games, Gordon has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception.