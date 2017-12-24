Seahawks' Justin Coleman steals Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army TD celebration

On Sunday, Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman stole Dak Prescott's pass and returned the interception for an easy touchdown. And then he stole Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown celebration.

Early in the third quarter of the Seahawks-Cowboys game -- a must-win game for both playoff hopefuls -- Prescott wildly overthrew Elliott on a check-down pass and the ball ended up in the arms of Coleman, who was lurking behind Elliott. From there, with no one in sight, it was an easy touchdown return for Coleman. After entering the end zone, he proceeded to jump into the Salvation Army kettle.

A pick-6 AND a leap into the Salvation Army pot! #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8pg77wGTeh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2017

Let's take another look at that jump:

When you have the holiday spirit 🎅#SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jUuzmOxckv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 24, 2017

That should look familiar. Last December, Elliott did the same thing after scoring a touchdown.

Like Elliott, Coleman received a flag for the celebration. Even though the NFL loosened its celebration rules in the offseason, jumping into a kettle is still a 15-yard penalty because props cannot be used during a celebration.

Technically, it’s using the kettle as a prop. Only the ball can be used as a prop in the new rules. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 24, 2017

And that flag ended up being costly. The 15 yards were enforced on the ensuing kickoff, and the Cowboys began their next series at their own 35-yard line. They had to travel only 44 yards before kicking a field goal to trim the Seahawks' lead to two points.

So, that penalty probably wasn't worth it -- unless what follows is similar to what happened last year when the Salvation Army saw a huge surge in donations.