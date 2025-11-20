The Seahawks will wear a "45" helmet sticker for the rest of the season to honor Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley, who died at 66 years old last week.

Nicknamed "The Enforcer," Easley spent his entire seven-year career with the Seahawks, winning 1984 Defensive Player of the Year, making five Pro Bowls and being named a first-team All Pro three times.

Easley retired at 28 years old due to a severe kidney ailment, and he later sued the team, alleging the large amounts of ibuprofen given to him caused his kidney issues. The case was settled out of court, and Easley received a new kidney in 1990.

Still, the Seahawks and Easley remained at odds until 2002, when the team reached out an olive branch to see if he would be willing to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Easley accepted and entered the Ring of Honor that year.

In 2017, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and, shortly thereafter, the Seahawks retired his No. 45 jersey. He is one of four Seahawks to have his jersey number retired by the franchise, along with fellow Hall of Famers Steve Largent, Walter Jones and Cortez Kennedy. Now, that number will appear on a sticker for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks (7-3) face the Titans in Week 12. The team also announced it will honor Easley during halftime of its next home game, in Week 13 against the Vikings.