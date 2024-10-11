The NFL's new "dynamic kickoff" hasn't been as dynamic as the league was probably hoping for, but Seattle Seahawks returner Laviska Shenault Jr. showed how dynamic it could be during the Week 6 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

After the 49ers extended their lead to 20 points with a George Kittle touchdown in the third quarter, Shenault responded with a 97-yard kick return touchdown -- just the second kick return touchdown recorded in the NFL this season.

This was redemption for Shenault, as in the second quarter, he fumbled away the ball on a kickoff. The 49ers recovered, and scored a field goal after being gifted favorable field position.

Shenault is a unique weapon. Originally a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, he has played some wide receiver, running back and kick returner. While his career has taken him to three different franchises in the span of five years, the explosiveness he expressed on Thursday night shows you why there will always be interest in him.