Seahawks lose starting left tackle for the year after preseason knee injury

The Seahawks have spent most of training camp trying to patch together a starting offensive line, and now, they might have to go back to square one after losing left tackle George Fant for the season.

Following the team's 20-13 win over the Vikings on Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced that Fant would miss the entire year after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the first half of Friday's game.

"I'm really broken-hearted about George Fant getting hurt," Carroll said, via ESPN.com. "Just unfortunate. He's done so much and come so far."

Fant was injured during the second quarter after his leg got rolled up under teammate Justin Britt. After the play, Fant immediately rolled to the ground and began to clutch his right knee.

George Fant was carted off the field after injuring his knee against the Vikings. NFL

After Fant's injury the game was stopped for several minutes so that he could be carted off the field. Fant tweeted after the game that he's in "good hands."

Thank you all for your support 🙏🏾 I'm in good hands. — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) August 19, 2017

The injury to Fant means that the Seahawks are basically going to have to start from scratch when it comes to putting an offensive line together in time for their Sept. 10 opener in Green Bay.

Earlier this week, Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable had said that Fant, Britt (center) and Luke Joeckel (left guard) had basically earned their spots in the starting lineup.

"I think we're pretty solid at center, left guard, left tackle," Cable said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. "So now we just want to make sure the opportunity is there for everybody to compete, get their opportunity on the right side and then we'll make that decision. Hopefully sooner rather than later."

However, with Fant now out, there's a chance that the team could slide Joeckel over and have him play left tackle. Of course, if Joeckel gets moved, that leaves a hole at left guard. The Seahawks could also turn to Rees Odhiambo, a second-year player who took over for Fant on Friday.

If the Seahawks get truly desperate, they could reach out to Branden Albert, the former Jaguars player who retired in July, then decided he wanted to unretire in August. Albert is currently a free agent after being cut by the Jaguars following his retirement flip-flopping.

No matter what they do, it could end up being another long season for Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback was sacked 41 times last season, which was tied for the second most in the NFL.

As for Fant, the former Western Kentucky basketball player started 10 games for the Seahawks last season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. Fant also played one season of football at WKU as a tight end, but the Seahawks liked him better as an offensive tackle after watching him bulk up following his graduation from college.

