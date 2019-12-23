Seahawks lose two more running backs as Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise leave Cardinals loss with injuries

The Seattle Seahawks have been snake-bitten at running back over the past month with injuries that are having a ripple effect on their Super Bowl chances. Two weeks after losing Rashaad Penny for the season with a torn ACL, Seattle had starting running back Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise leave Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals with injuries.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Prosise suffered a broken arm and will be out for the season. Carson left Sunday's game with a hip injury, which will keep him out for next Sunday's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers and potentially the postseason. However, Carroll would not rule Carson out for the season just yet after Sunday's game.

The loss of Carson is a major one for the Seahawks, as he led the team with 278 carries for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Carson had six 100-yard rushing games on the season and had eight carries for 40 yards in Sunday's game before leaving in the second quarter.

With Carson and Prosise out, the Seahawks are down to just one healthy running back on the active roster. Travis Homer played the rest of the game at running back, logging 28 snaps and receiving 11 touches for 42 yards. The Seahawks have Xavier Turner, a rookie from Incarnate Word, on the practice squad. Certainly Seattle will be active on the free agent market for running backs in order to field a competitive roster this week.

A win against the 49ers this week will give the Seahawks the NFC West title and a potential first-round bye. A loss will put Seattle as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the playoffs and traveling on the road on Wild Card Weekend. Not having their top three running backs make Seattle's odds of defeating San Francisco much more difficult.