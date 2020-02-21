Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch has 'pretty substantial role' in upcoming season of 'Westworld'
Fans got a first look at what Lynch is bringing to the small screen
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is showing off his acting chops in the upcoming season of HBO's "Westworld." His has a "fun, pretty substantial role"in the show, an HBO executive told ESPN. Fans are already getting a sneak peak of what he can bring to the screen in the show's newest trailer.
The latest look at Season 3, set to premiere on March 15, shows a quick clip of Beast Mode, but shows him enough to get NFL fans excited. Lynch is in an all black outfit with sunglasses, walking very seriously behind actor Aaron Paul, wearing a shirt that has the word "BORED" illuminated. The tee also reads AMUSED," "ANGRY," "SAD" and "EXCITED." This is already feeling very Marshawn.
The Skittles king is quite the character, so people have big expectations when it comes to his new project. He has provided classic quotes like, "Take care of y'all chicken" and "Thanks for asking," and his newest part could give us more lines to add to this long list of Lynch sayings.
There's no word yet on details of his character, or whether he will have lines in the show. The executives pulled a Lynch, and have kept quiet when asked about his role.
Maybe Lynch is just on the show so he doesn't get fined.
Last season, Lynch signed a one-year contract with his former team and joined the Seahawks for Week 17 and into their playoff run.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top landing spots for Cooper, and more
The four-time Pro Bowler will make major waves if he's allowed to hit free agency
-
Report: Eagles looking to move Jeffery
Jeffery and the Eagles appear headed for a divorce
-
Robinson arrested at U.S, Mexico border
The former Browns starter is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason
-
Bucs could offer Winston two-year deal
Jameis Winston is entering his sixth year in the NFL
-
Report: Redskins expect Williams to stay
After sitting out the 2019 season amid a dispute with Washington, Williams could be willing...
-
New CBA: Some teams get nine home games
The NFL has a plan for the 17th game, which may leave some teams with nine home games
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game