Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch has 'pretty substantial role' in upcoming season of 'Westworld'

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is showing off his acting chops in the upcoming season of HBO's "Westworld." His has a "fun, pretty substantial role"in the show, an HBO executive told ESPN. Fans are already getting a sneak peak of what he can bring to the screen in the show's newest trailer.

The latest look at Season 3, set to premiere on March 15, shows a quick clip of Beast Mode, but shows him enough to get NFL fans excited. Lynch is in an all black outfit with sunglasses, walking very seriously behind actor Aaron Paul, wearing a shirt that has the word "BORED" illuminated. The tee also reads AMUSED," "ANGRY," "SAD" and "EXCITED." This is already feeling very Marshawn.

The Skittles king is quite the character, so people have big expectations when it comes to his new project. He has provided classic quotes like, "Take care of y'all chicken" and "Thanks for asking," and his newest part could give us more lines to add to this long list of Lynch sayings.

There's no word yet on details of his character, or whether he will have lines in the show. The executives pulled a Lynch, and have kept quiet when asked about his role.

Maybe Lynch is just on the show so he doesn't get fined.

Last season, Lynch signed a one-year contract with his former team and joined the Seahawks for Week 17 and into their playoff run.