The city of Seattle may have a scheduling conflict if MLB gives the Mariners home playoff games during the Seahawks' next two scheduled games at Lumen Field. The Seahawks may have to change starting kickoff times for at least one or possibly two home games, Seattle officials told ESPN.

The Seahawks' next two home games -- Oct. 5 against the Buccaneers and Oct. 20 against the Texans -- are on nights when the Mariners might be hosting postseason games. Because of the close proximity of Lumen Field and the Mariners' T-Mobile Park where the two venues share parking lots and garages, it's virtually impossible for both teams to host games at the same time.

The Mariners are currently slated to host Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday, Oct. 5. The Seahawks-Buccaneers game is currently set to start at 1:05 p.m. local time. If Game 2 is scheduled at the same time as Seahawks-Buccaneers, Seattle officials said that opening kickoff could get pushed back anywhere from 90 to 150 minutes. MLB officials are not expected to decide on Seattle's stating time for its AL Division series until Friday.

As noted above, there's also a scenario where the Mariners will host a playoff game on the same day the Seahawks will host Houston on "Monday Night Football." That, however, would require the Mariners to advance to the ALCS and for said series to advance to Game 7.

Should that scenario come to fruition, Seattle officials said that the ALCS would likely start at 4:30 p.m. local time with the Seahawks-Texans game starting roughly 150 minutes later.

The Mariners, who won the AL West, will play the winner of the Wild Card Series involving the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds. The Seahawks are off to a 3-1 start after defeating NFC West foe Arizona on Thursday night.