Seahawks' Michael Bennett sits during anthem, Justin Britt stands beside him

As expected, Michael Bennett's protest of racial injustice continued Friday night. Before the Seahawks' preseason game against the Vikings, Bennett remained seated during the national anthem -- just like he did last week.

Take a look:

Justin Britt, Jeremy Lane stand next to Michael Bennett as he sits for national anthem. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ib406D3NdT — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) August 19, 2017

As you can see, offensive lineman Justin Britt stood next to Bennett and placed his hand on his shoulder. Cornerback Jeremy Lane also stood near Bennett. According to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, pass rushers Cliff Avril and Frank Clark sat next to Bennett as the anthem ended.

Cliff Avril and Frank Clark also came over and sat next to Bennett as the anthem ended. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2017

Last week, Bennett became the second player this season to continue Colin Kaepernick's protest. The first was Marshawn Lynch. But while Lynch hasn't spoken about his decision to sit during the anthem, Bennett has remained outspoken.

"Charlottesville was the tipping point for me," Bennett told CNN. "To see so much hate. … There was no way I could go out there and hide behind the game."

Bennett also called for white players to join his protest.

"It would take a white player to really get things changed," Bennett told ESPN's "SC6" with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill. "Because when somebody from the other side understands and they step up and they speak up about it. ... it would change the whole conversation. Because when you bring somebody who doesn't have to be a part of [the] conversation making himself vulnerable in front of it, I think when that happens, things will really take a jump."

As our Jason La Canfora reported, the Seahawks have been supportive of Bennett's protest.