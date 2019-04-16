Seahawks needed to sign Russell Wilson to a major contract, despite the steep price

Late last night Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came to terms on a record-breaking four-year, $140 million extension. The contract makes Wilson the NFL's highest-paid player, and it locks the Seahawks quarterback down until 2023. The deal reportedly came after several days of negotiation.

It's hardly surprising the Seahawks prioritized getting a deal done. Wilson has spent his entire career in Seattle since being drafted in 2012. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and he's won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

In his career, Wilson has thrown for 25,624 yards, 196 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. He's also coming off of what may have been his best individual year, so the extension is coming at a good time.

"You're getting Russell Wilson his prime now," Danny Kanell said on Tuesday's "Off the Bench". "...These are your prime years as a quarterback -- for the next five years."

Kanell and Raja Bell talk more about the record deal and why the Seahawks had to get it done. They also note the ripple effect it will have on the quarterback market, which continues to reset with every new signing.

"There wasn't a huge market out there for [Wilson]," Bell added. "To pay him what you were gonna have to pay him to keep him, and then having to pay Seattle to get him with these young crop of quarterbacks that are coming up this year, next year."

The deal is huge for the NFL landscape, and it makes sense for the Seahawks. Wilson is a huge part of their team, and now he will be for the foreseeable future.

