Seahawks offense could use game against Giants to power a big second half

Through the early part of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have had one of the more disappointing offenses in football.

Seattle's defense gets all the attention, but the team's offense has routinely ranked among the NFL's better units throughout the Russell Wilson era. This season, however, the team ranks just 16th in yards per game, 15th in points per game and 18th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts performance for down, distance and opponent). The Seahawks don't fare much better when you look at per-play and per-drive efficiency metrics, ranking 18th in yards per play and 19th in both points per drive and score rate (touchdowns plus field goals divided by total drives).

The five teams Seattle has played (Packers, 49ers, Titans, Colts, Rams) have an average ranking of 21.2 in defensive DVOA, but the Seahawks have mostly underwhelmed relative to the performance of those teams' non-Seattle opponents. Wilson and company have scored 16 or fewer points in three of their five games, failed to crack 250 total yards twice and have scored fewer points than their opponents have given up on average in their other contests against every team except the Colts.

The Seahawks have, as has been the case for the past few seasons, been beset by injuries to their backfield (Chris Carson is out for the year and C.J. Prosise has missed two games) and their offensive line. That line has also been unsurprisingly terrible. Germain Ifedi and Rees Odhiambo have been dreadful protecting on the edge; Luke Joeckel, Mark Glowinski and Oday Aboushi have been even worse on the interior. Joeckel had surgery during Seattle's bye week and will now miss some time, meaning Seattle will have to turn to someone even worse in his stead.

It's hard to imagine the group up front getting any worse than it has been. Seattle ranks 27th in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Line Yards, a metric that assigns credit to the offensive line in the run game as a percentage of yards gained. A nearly unthinkable 29 percent of Seahawks rush attempts have been stuffed in the backfield, the second-highest rate in the league. Additionally, Wilson once again counts himself among the most heavily pressured quarterbacks in football. He has been sacked, hit or hurried on 43.5 percent of his drop backs, per Pro Football Focus, the second-highest rate among qualifying quarterbacks. He ranked third, second, first, first and second in pressure rate during his first five NFL seasons, so it's no surprise to once again find him near the top of the charts this year.

That's all in the past now, though. What we're concerned about is the future. Seattle has gotten off to slow offensive starts before only to rebound with stronger performances through the rest of the season. It's basically an annual tradition at this point for Seattle to start slow and finish fast during the Wilson era.

We're getting into the latter part of October now, which means (if history is our guide) the Seahawks should be getting ready to heat up very soon. Coming off a bye and with two weeks to prepare, this weekend they take on the New York Giants, who have actually been friendlier to opposing offenses than one might expect given their talent level and reputation.

While the Giants rank 17th in points per game allowed, only five NFL teams have given up more yards per game, and the team also ranks 22nd in defensive DVOA. Each of those figures is a far cry from where the stalwart New York defense sat a year ago, when it ranked 10th in yards allowed and second in both points allowed and DVOA. The team's drop-off has showed up across the board, with New York faring worse against the run and the pass, allowing better numbers to quarterbacks and getting less pressure on them as well.

Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have done their usual good work in coverage, but the Giants have been victimized almost everywhere else. They rank 27th in DVOA against No. 2 receivers, who have spent most of their time torching Eli Apple. Apple is allowing a 114.1 passer rating on throws in his direction this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has also given up four touchdowns. That's good news for whichever of Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett avoids Jenkins for most of Sunday afternoon.

The Giants have also been torn up both by tight ends and by running backs catching passes out of the backfield. They've allowed at least one touchdown to a tight end in every single game this season, yielding a combined line of 31-365-7 to Jason Witten, Eric Ebron, Zach Ertz, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Hunter Henry and Jeff Heuerman. That also has to be enticing for the Seahawks, who sport a tight end arguably more talented than any of those players in Jimmy Graham. The coverage weaknesses of the Giants' linebackers should also be exploitable by Prosise, who returns from injury this week and has shown an ability to roast linebackers and safeties both over the middle and on the perimeter.

New York has done a good job stuffing the run up the middle, which is no surprise with Damon Harrison holding it down up front. Against teams running the ball to the edges of the formation, though, they've struggled. Teams running off left end are averaging 4.84 yards per carry, per Football Outsiders, while attempts to the right end are gaining 6.19 yards a pop. While Thomas Rawls is mostly a north-south runner and Eddie Lacy has not yet acclimated to his new surroundings, again, Prosise has shown the ability (when healthy) to threaten the edges of the formation in the run game.

Whether the Seahawks can actually block it up and create running lanes, or give Wilson ample time to find Richardson, Graham, or Prosise through the air is an open question. New York hasn't pressured the quarterback quite as consistently as it did a year ago, but everybody gets more pressure against these Seahawks. Even a couple seconds of time in the pocket or a lane through which to step up and/or scramble is all Wilson has needed to really get going, but providing that is easier said than done against the likes of Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.

If the Seahawks do manage to get their offense off the ground this week, don't be surprised if it carries over throughout the rest of the season. They've done it before, after all.