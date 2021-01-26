The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a serious situation concerning one of their players. On Monday night, The Seattle Times reported that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, and accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Seattle Times reported that Wheeler appeared in King County District Court and was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and surrender all weapons. His bail was reportedly set at $400,000.

In a statement released on Monday night, the Seahawks said they were aware of the situation and still gathering information.

A Kent Police Department report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a "physical fight" with her boyfriend, according to The Times. The woman reportedly called 911 and stated that she was being "killed." The police were advised that she had suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding as well. The report also said that officers could hear the alleged victim screaming from inside the apartment when they arrived at the residence.

Here's how the altercation began, according to the report obtained by The Times:

"The report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed. The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. The report also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, 'Wow you're alive?'"

Wheeler played at USC, but went undrafted in 2017 due to off-field problems as well as injury issues. He got his first chance with the New York Giants and started in 19 of the 27 games he played through two seasons, but was released ahead of the 2019 season. Wheeler then signed with the Seahawks' practice squad but did not see any on-field action that year. In 2020, however, he spent some time on the active roster and played in five games.