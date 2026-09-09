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Seahawks vs. Patriots live updates: Seattle faces New England in rematch of Super Bowl LX to kick off season

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Wednesday's season opener

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For just the second time ever, the NFL season begins on a Wednesday night, with the reigning-champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots.

After raising a banner, the Seahawks hope to lower the boom, just like they did in Super Bowl LX. Seattle came out on top 29-13 behind a defense that turned Drake Maye over three times and sacked him six times, as well as a 161-yard day from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Walker is gone, off to the Chiefs, but the defense remains very much intact. Up front, a plethora of pass rushers surround interior forces Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, while All-Pros Ernest Jones and Devon Witherspoon lead the linebackers and secondary, respectively. On offense, 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the skill position players surrounding Sam Darnold.

The Patriots made upgrades across the roster this offseason, none bigger than acquiring A.J. Brown from the Eagles. Brown gives Maye a big-bodied wide receiver who can win deep, intermediate and short. Romeo Doubs also provides good size and the ability to make contested catches. New England also bulked up on defense in hopes of being more stout against the run and returned standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez after the two sides agreed to a record-breaking extension early Tuesday morning.

Here are three storylines to watch:

  • Can New England's offensive line hold up long enough for Maye to push the ball downfield to Brown, Doubs and others?
  • What does the running back rotation look like for Seattle after Walker's departure? First-round rookie Jadarian Price and veteran George Holani are keys here.
  • Smith-Njigba vs. Gonzalez is worth the price of admission alone.

How to watch

Follow along below all night long for updates, reactions and analysis!

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SEAHAWKS INACTIVES: Nick Emmanwori among two safeties out

The Seahawks' inactives include Nick Emmanwori, an excellent, versatile safety who plays all over the field. It'll be interesting to see how Mike Macdonald adjusts considering Emmanwori was such a crucial piece. It's also worth noting fellow safety Ty Okada is out.

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Some notes about Super Bowl rematches ...

  • This is only the third Week 1 Super Bowl rematch, joining 1970 Chiefs-Vikings (Chiefs won Super Bowl, lost Week 1) and 2016 Broncos-Panthers (Broncos won Super Bowl, won Week 1).
  • Overall, though, reigning Super Bowl champions are 8-3 in rematches the following season.
  • Reigning Super Bowl champs are 16-5 in NFL Kickoff games since the tradition began in 2004.

And some other fun numbers ...

  • The Patriots are 5-0 all-time in Week 1 following a Super Bowl loss.
  • The Seahawks have won 10 straight games (including postseason), one shy of tying their franchise record.
 
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PATRIOTS INACTIVES: No TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson is out after hurting his ankle in a practice in late August. He was ruled out earlier in the week. Expect a lot of Rhamondre Stevenson against a tough Seahawks defense.

 
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Two highest-paid corners set to shine

In Super Bowl LX, Devon Witherspoon set the tone for the Seattle defense early and finished with a sack, three quarterback hits, a pass defended and four tackles. Though Christian Gonzalez was on the losing end, he was outstanding with three passes defended and four tackles, too.

This summer, both went into training camp looking for a new deal. Witherspoon got his back in August: four years and $132 million, with the $33 million per year making him the highest-paid player at his position.

Gonzalez and the Patriots remained at odds a bit longer but struck a four-year, $135 million deal in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Tonight, we'll see both in action.
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