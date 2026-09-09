Seahawks vs. Patriots live updates: Seattle faces New England in rematch of Super Bowl LX to kick off season

For just the second time ever, the NFL season begins on a Wednesday night, with the reigning-champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots.

After raising a banner, the Seahawks hope to lower the boom, just like they did in Super Bowl LX. Seattle came out on top 29-13 behind a defense that turned Drake Maye over three times and sacked him six times, as well as a 161-yard day from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Walker is gone, off to the Chiefs, but the defense remains very much intact. Up front, a plethora of pass rushers surround interior forces Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, while All-Pros Ernest Jones and Devon Witherspoon lead the linebackers and secondary, respectively. On offense, 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the skill position players surrounding Sam Darnold.

The Patriots made upgrades across the roster this offseason, none bigger than acquiring A.J. Brown from the Eagles. Brown gives Maye a big-bodied wide receiver who can win deep, intermediate and short. Romeo Doubs also provides good size and the ability to make contested catches. New England also bulked up on defense in hopes of being more stout against the run and returned standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez after the two sides agreed to a record-breaking extension early Tuesday morning.

Here are three storylines to watch:

Can New England's offensive line hold up long enough for Maye to push the ball downfield to Brown, Doubs and others?

What does the running back rotation look like for Seattle after Walker's departure? First-round rookie Jadarian Price and veteran George Holani are keys here.

Smith-Njigba vs. Gonzalez is worth the price of admission alone.

How to watch

Follow along below all night long for updates, reactions and analysis!