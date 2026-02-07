All eyes will be on Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., when the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Big Game. It's an unlikely matchup after the Patriots came into the season off back-to-back 4-13 seasons and hadn't been to the NFL playoffs since the 2021 season. Seattle hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season, but made huge strides in the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, a free-agent acquisition.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8. The latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Seattle as the 4.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 45.5 points. The Seahawks are -230 money line favorites (risk $230 to win $100), while the Patriots are +190 underdogs. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is -190 (risk $190 to win $100) to score a touchdown, and his over/under for rushing yards is 70.5. SportsLine's NFL experts teamed up to give exact score projections for the Big Game, and while they're unanimously backing the Seahawks to win, their score predictions lead to some different spread and total picks.

The team of NFL betting experts includes R.J. White, who is SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL spread expert and Larry Hartstein, who enters the game on a 43-33 run on NFL ATS picks (+596). Other NFL betting experts featured include Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick, who is on a 62-44 (+916) roll on NFL player props and Jeff Hochman, who is 83-66-3 (plus +1217) over the past four NFL seasons.

Now, SportsLine's NFL experts have analyzed the NFL odds and locked in their final score predictions for Seahawks vs. Patriots.

Patriots vs. Seahawks score predictions

R.J. White

Big Game score prediction: Seahawks 19, Patriots 16

"The last four Big Games have seen both teams get to 20 points, but I think there's a chance touchdowns will be hard to come by in this game. The Seahawks defense is elite, allowing just two touchdowns in the six games since Week 12 where they haven't faced the Rams. The Patriots defense has risen to that level in the postseason thanks to getting key players back in the front seven as well as playcaller Zak Kuhr putting on a masterclass each week. There's no denying the talent on these offenses, but I see two defensive units that will be tough to crack in the red zone and a lot of kicking points in this game."

Larry Hartstein

Big Game score prediction: Seahawks 23, Patriots 16

"It's been four months since a team not named the Rams excelled offensively versus Seattle's No. 1 defense. Unless Drake Maye runs wild, I have a hard time seeing the Patriots getting to 20 points. New England's defense is stout too, with a front that shuts down the run and Christian Gonzalez patrolling the back end. But Seattle has better weapons, led by the unstoppable Jaxon-Smith Njigba. He, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp will make enough plays to complete the Sam Darnold redemption story."

Jeff Hochman

Big Game score prediction: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

"Seattle's edge in Net Yards Per Play (+1.4 vs. +1.0) is even more impressive considering they played the fourth-toughest schedule, while New England had the league's easiest. Since 2000, just four teams have captured the title with a negative sack differential, while teams with a +20 or higher sack differential -- such as Seattle -- have won six times. The Patriots' sack differential of -13 is the lowest ever for a championship team in this span. After monitoring both teams all season, Seattle appears superior in every phase: offense, defense and special teams."

Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick

Big Game score prediction: Seahawks 23, Patriots 19

"This looks like a game where both offenses could find it difficult to score touchdowns. New Englands defense has been dominant through the playoffs and features the type of scheme and personnel that could potentially give Sam Darnold fits coupled with limiting Seattle's run game. I also expect Mike McDonald's defense to make life really difficult on Drake Maye who has not been same player that was a bonafide MVP candidate through the entirety of the regular season. I think this is ultimately a low scoring game decided by 4 points or less. The Seahawks have been very fortunate in high leverage situations and I do expect some major regression in the turnover department, however that may not come to fruition until next season. Seattle feels like a team of destiny."

