Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks battle Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in a 2026 Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. Darnold threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns with three touchdowns in a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Maye, meanwhile, guided New England to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos to win the AFC title. The Seahawks won the NFC West at 14-3 and were the top seed in the conference, while the Patriots won the AFC East at 14-3 and were the second seed in the AFC.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 28-16 (+1047) on his last 44 against-the-spread picks in Seattle Seahawks games.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and predictions.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Offensively, Seattle was top-three in scoring, averaging 28.4 points. The Seahawks have consistently covered the spread, doing so in 14 of their last 18 games. Seattle has also hit the money line in 14 of their last 16 games. Darnold threw for the fifth-most passing yards this season at 4,048 yards.

Seattle allowed the fewest regular-season points at 17.2 per game. The Seahawks were sixth-best in the league and second-best in the NFC, allowing 285.6 total yards. Seattle was especially stifling in the ground game, allowing an NFC-least 91.9 rushing yards per game. The Seahawks were 10th overall in passing yards given up at 193.9.

Why the Patriots can cover

On offense, New England averaged 28.8 point per game, tops in the AFC and second-best in the league. The Patriots also have done a good job of covering the spread. New England has covered in 13 of their last 17 games. The Patriots have also hit the money line in 17 of their last 19 games.

When it comes to defense, New England had the eighth-best league-wide and sixth-best in the AFC. The Patriots allowed 295.2 yards per game, including 193.5 passing yards. New England has been stubborn in the running game, allowing 101.7 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL and fourth-best in the AFC. The Patriots allow just 18.8 points per game, third-best in the AFC and fourth-best in the NFL.

How to make Seahawks vs. Patriots picks

Hunt has analyzed Seahawks vs. Patriots from every possible angle. He's leaning Over on the point total and has also discovered an X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Patriots vs. Seahawks, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?