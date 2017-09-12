Seahawks' Pete Carroll expects Thomas Rawls to 'be raring to go' in Week 2

The Seahawks' struggled offensively in their 17-9 season-opening loss to the Packers on Sunday, but there's a reason to be optimistic moving forward. That reason is running back Thomas Rawls, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury and is expected to return for the Seahawks' Week 2 contest against the 49ers.

At least that's what coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

"Yes, we do expect Thomas back," Carroll said, per the team's website. "He should be raring to go."

Though much of the criticism from Sunday's game will be directed at the Seahawks offensive line's inability to protect quarterback Russell Wilson -- he was sacked three times and hit seven times -- the entire running game deserves blame. New running back Eddie Lacy struggled against his former team, picking up three yards on five carries. Chris Carson, taken with the No. 249 pick in this year's draft, led the running backs with 39 yards on six carries. Take away Russell Wilson's 40 yards, and the Seahawks as a team rushed for 50 yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry.

Rawls could help reinvigorate the running game. Though he struggled with injuries a year ago, he was remarkably productive during his rookie season in 2015, when he totaled 830 rushing yards, averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and scored five touchdowns from scrimmage.

He'll have an enticing matchup on Sunday. The 49ers, as expected, are not a good football team. Last year, they allowed the most rushing yards in the league. And while they limited the Panthers to 3.1 yards per carry on Sunday, they'll likely be without rookie linebacker Reuben Foster, who suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday. In general, this seems like the perfect bounce-back game for the Seahawks, who will also return home to Seattle.

It will be interesting to see how they distribute carries in their crowded backfield. Rawls is coming off an injury, Lacy signed the big contract, but he's been lackluster since arriving in Seattle, Carson has looked like the team's best back, but he's a seventh-round pick, and then there's C.J. Prosise, who flashed promise a year ago.

In other words, it sounds like a Fantasy football nightmare.