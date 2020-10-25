If Pete Carroll had been listed on the team's injury report his week, he probably would have been labeled as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Cardinals and that's because the Seahawks coach just had surgery. The 69-year-old Carroll, who is currently the second-oldest coach in the NFL, revealed this week that he decided to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery during the team's Week 6 bye. Carroll had the surgery on Oct. 13 and although he was at practice this week, he definitely wasn't 100%.

In the days leading up to Sunday night's game with Arizona, Carroll was using either a golf cart or a cane to get around.

"My rehab was going really well and then, if you can imagine this, I overdid it a little bit too much," Carroll said Friday, via the Associated Press. "And not that I wasn't warned from everybody that knows me, and that was here that I was probably going to do that. I guess I wanted them to feel good about them calling the shots, and they were all right and I went too far too fast."

Due to his recovery, it's not completely clear if Carroll plans to coach from the sideline on Sunday night. The problem for Carroll is that he can't bring a golf cart to the sideline and a cane might not help much because it probably wouldn't be too comfortable to use for three straight hours. Due to his knee, there's definitely at least a small chance that Carroll chooses to coach from the press box this week. If that happens, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt holds the title of assistant head coach and therefore would probably be in charge of things on the field.

At 69, Carroll actually entered the 2020 season as the NFL's oldest coach, but he lost the title in Week 5 after the Texans decided to fire Bill O'Brien. The former Texans coach was replaced by 73-year-old Romeo Crennel, who's not only the oldest coach in the NFL this year, but is the oldest person to ever coach in an NFL game.

The good news for Carroll is that his knee is going to get an extra four hours of recovery time due to a Week 7 schedule change. The Seahawks and Cardinals were supposed to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, but they got bumped to 8:20 p.m. ET after the NFL decided to move the Buccaneers-Raiders game to earlier in the afternoon.