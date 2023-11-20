The Seahawks didn't just lose Sunday's NFC West showdown with the Rams. They also saw starting quarterback Geno Smith briefly exit the contest due to injury, and now it's unclear if the veteran will be able to suit up in Week 12.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Seattle's 17-16 defeat that Smith suffered a bruise to the triceps area and wouldn't commit to Smith playing on Thursday night, when the Seahawks are scheduled to play host to the 49ers. He did, however, commend Smith for playing through the injury on Sunday, even after briefly exiting the contest.

Smith led the Seahawks into field goal range in the final ticks, but Jason Myers' attempt from 55 yards out missed. Smith had guided Seattle to a 16-7 advantage before exiting, walking to the sidelines under his own power after suffering an apparent arm injury on a tackle by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. But he showed frustration while repeatedly stretching his throwing hand, and backup Drew Lock replaced him under center with 18 seconds left in the third.

Smith remained on the sidelines immediately following his injury and medical evaluation, but Lock led Seattle's next drive. It was the second time Lock was forced into action this season; the former Broncos starter previously replaced Smith against the Giants in Week 4 after the latter hurt his knee on a late hit. He started 21 games for Denver from 2019-2021.

Seattle also lost starting running back Kenneth Walker III earlier in the game after he suffered an oblique injury.