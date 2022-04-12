The first player from the 2019 draft class to have his fifth-year option picked up hasn't even played a snap for his new team, as the Seattle Seahawks picked up the extra year on tight end Noah Fant's rookie contract Tuesday, locking him in through 2023, per ESPN. Fant will make a fully guaranteed $6.85 million during that 2023 season, per Over The Cap.

Fant is the first player the Seahawks have ever picked up a fifth-year option on, per ESPN. He was traded to the Seahawks from the Denver Broncos this offseason as part of the Russell Wilson blockbuster. In 2021, Fant caught 68 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns while recording a career-high 75.6% catch rate. Fant was originally selected by Denver with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa, where he was a First Team All-Big Ten player.

In 47 career games, Fant has caught 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hasn't been the dominant tight end many believed he would be at the next level, but some of that is due to how he was used in the Broncos' offense.

"I feel like when I came into the league, that's what I was drafted to do, right?" Fant said of making explosive plays during a 104.3 "The Fan" interview in Denver (H/T NFL.com). "Get down the field, make those explosive plays, and kind of be that pass-catching tight end. And over my time in Denver, I felt like that narrative kind of got muddled down a little bit. It was more of a focus of me catching flat balls or whatever it may be, and then trying to be a shifty guy and elusive guy and try to break as many tackles possible to get my yards. I view myself as a downfield threat, getting open space, then I can make things happen. It was a little frustrating being used in the short field."

Maybe in Seattle Fant will get to do more in the downfield passing game, but the Seahawks have to figure out who their quarterback will be first.