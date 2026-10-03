The Seattle Seahawks will have to move forward without their top running back for at least four weeks, as the team has placed rookie running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve. ESPN reports that Price aggravated the chest injury suffered in Week 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Price suited up for Seattle's Week 3 loss against the Washington Commanders, in which he rushed five times for 15 yards. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but missed Thursday's and Friday's sessions, and was subsequently ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Price is the Seahawks' leading rusher this season, having rushed 28 times for 119 yards. With him out of the lineup, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will take over as Sam Darnold's partners in the backfield.

Seahawks' next four games

Seattle did designate running back Zach Charbonnet to return to practice this week, as he continues to ramp up after tearing his ACL in the divisional-round win over the rival 49ers last year. It opened up a 21-day window where he can practice without actually counting towards the 53-man roster. Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

"It's a matter of how many practices they need, roster spots and things like that. He's doing a great job and he's in a great position mentally, " Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. "It's just about what's the best time and how does that create the most opportunities to get them ready to play? We've got the Denver week. There's not a lot of great practice (opportunities) that week. How does that affect it? There are some other things going on that we've just got to work through, but we'll decide by tomorrow. He'll either practice tomorrow, or he won't."

Losing Price is still a hit to this Seahawks offense. The Notre Dame product was selected with the final pick in the first round of this year's draft. He was effective running behind Jeremiyah Love, rushing for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. Price also led the FBS in kickoff return average (37.5) for players who registered at least 10 returns.