The NFL has altered many rules and added penalties over the years in order to make the game safer for players. The changes mostly are in place to protect players from head injuries, as concussions are a major concern for current and former players. But on Sunday, a tackle made by Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill has players and fans around the league honed into another change that might need to be made to the NFL rulebook.

The defensive tackle brought down Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson during Sunday's game, with the replay showing Hill grab and twist the RB's legs.

Carson sprained his knee on the play, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced afterwards. The replay has people -- including NFL players -- calling out the "gator roll" that seemingly took place here.

Specifically, two Seahawks players hit Twitter to defend their teammate and ask that the NFL takes a close look at the play.

K.J. Wright says what Hill did was "malicious" and "intentional."

Quandre Diggs echoed that statement, and added that he believes Hill should have been thrown out of the game.

Meanwhile the coaches of both teams have differing opinions on what happened on this play.

"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Seattle coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, on the other hand, said there was no intent to injury Carson on the play.

The Seahawks wound up winning the thrilling game against the Cowboys, 38-31, to remain undefeated at 3-0.