The NFL has altered many rules and added penalties over the years in order to make the game safer for players. The changes mostly are in place to protect players from head injuries, as concussions are a major concern for current and former players. But on Sunday, a tackle made by Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill has players and fans around the league honed into another change that might need to be made to the NFL rulebook.
The defensive tackle brought down Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson during Sunday's game, with the replay showing Hill grab and twist the RB's legs.
Carson sprained his knee on the play, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced afterwards. The replay has people -- including NFL players -- calling out the "gator roll" that seemingly took place here.
Specifically, two Seahawks players hit Twitter to defend their teammate and ask that the NFL takes a close look at the play.
K.J. Wright says what Hill did was "malicious" and "intentional."
@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious shit like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL pic.twitter.com/cdllxdiAVi— KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) September 28, 2020
Quandre Diggs echoed that statement, and added that he believes Hill should have been thrown out of the game.
🗣 should’ve been thrown out! https://t.co/asr6nGaNgi— Nino (@qdiggs6) September 28, 2020
Meanwhile the coaches of both teams have differing opinions on what happened on this play.
"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Seattle coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, on the other hand, said there was no intent to injury Carson on the play.
Mike McCarthy when asked about Trysten Hill’s questionable tackle that injured Seahawks RB Chris Carson: “I don’t think that was his intent. I just think he was trying to wrap and roll. Trust me, there was zero intent involved there.”— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2020
The Seahawks wound up winning the thrilling game against the Cowboys, 38-31, to remain undefeated at 3-0.