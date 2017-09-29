'Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund' launched by Seattle players

The Seattle Seahawks on Friday announced the formation of the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund, which the team's official website described as "a tangible way for individuals or businesses to make a difference fighting injustice and inequality by supporting leadership and education programs." The fund will be housed at The Seattle Foundation, a non-profit that manages close to $1 billion in philanthropic investments, per the release.

An invitation from our players to take action. https://t.co/k7f0mNcH3U pic.twitter.com/mG6AajdTlA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 29, 2017

Details on the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund.



📰 | https://t.co/cBgqEzOxhp pic.twitter.com/GCX53bWGYP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 29, 2017

The entire Seahawks team last week remained in the locker room during the national anthem to make a unified statement against inequality and injustice, but they've also been active in these conversations for a while now. Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin, and Richard Sherman in particular being vocal in their support for Colin Kaepernick and others raising awareness for issues they feel are important. Bennett and Baldwin recently participated in a town hall discussing several issues on CNN, Sherman devoted a press conference last year to talking about police violence, and the team has met with law enforcement officials from the area to discuss social awareness. Now, they have taken the step to turn their attention toward making a difference.

"First, we wanted to do something actionable, we wanted to have an action item," Baldwin said. "We've had a lot of requests from people outside of the building of, 'How can I help, where can I donate, how can I do my part?' So we wanted to give them a place to do that, but also players have an opportunity to do so as well. Then secondly, we wanted to have a central, unified effort, really allowing the name to speak for itself. It started here with the Seattle Seahawks players, the organization itself, and all the funds go to important programs for equality and justice, and it's an action fund to put things into action. I thought it was really comprehensive, and a very collaborative effort on the part of a lot of guys in the locker room."

"This is the time, when is a better time than now to change the future?" Bennett added. "Now is when we act; we can't wait until things get so bad that it's too late to change."

"We've been talking about this for a while," defensive end Cliff Avril said. "We've got a lot of leaders on our team and we just want to lead by example. Yeah, we're talking about it, but we're also putting some action behind it. We truly believe that's the way to go about it."