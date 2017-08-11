Seahawks predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Seahawks have made five straight trips to the playoffs, though that run has only resulted in one Super Bowl title. When their defense is healthy, they must be considered among the favorites to represent the NFC on the biggest stage in football.

Can the Seahawks take their regular spot in the playoffs and push for their second Super Bowl win in five years? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 10.4 81.8% 67.5% 23.7% 10.8%

SportsLine is a huge fan of the Seahawks, giving them the second-best projection in the league behind the Patriots (12.7 wins). Seattle also has the better chance to win the NFC and head to the Super Bowl, where they have the second-best projected chance to win it all, behind the Patriots.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 10.5 (O -120) -500 -400 +450 10/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are seeing a big year from the Seahawks, leaning to the Over even though the line is set high at 10.5 wins. While the lines are saying it's a virtual given that the Seahawks win the division and make the playoffs, there's plenty of value in taking them to win the NFC at anything longer than about +320, according to SportsLine, making them a value play here.

Experts

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 13-3 prediction: