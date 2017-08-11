Seahawks predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Seahawks have made five straight trips to the playoffs, though that run has only resulted in one Super Bowl title. When their defense is healthy, they must be considered among the favorites to represent the NFC on the biggest stage in football.

Can the Seahawks take their regular spot in the playoffs and push for their second Super Bowl win in five years? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl
10.481.8% 67.5% 23.7% 10.8%

SportsLine is a huge fan of the Seahawks, giving them the second-best projection in the league behind the Patriots (12.7 wins). Seattle also has the better chance to win the NFC and head to the Super Bowl, where they have the second-best projected chance to win it all, behind the Patriots.

Vegas

Win totalPlayoffsDivisionConferenceSuper Bowl
10.5 (O -120)-500-400+45010/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are seeing a big year from the Seahawks, leaning to the Over even though the line is set high at 10.5 wins. While the lines are saying it's a virtual given that the Seahawks win the division and make the playoffs, there's plenty of value in taking them to win the NFC at anything longer than about +320, according to SportsLine, making them a value play here.

Experts


Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Sean Wagner-McGough
2017 Record 12-410-610-612-412-413-3
Playoffs? YesYesYes YesYesYes

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 13-3 prediction:

The Seahawks have been the model of consistency since 2012, averaging 11.2 wins per season. But without Marshawn Lynch last year, the Seahawks' running game took a hit. Don't expect their rushing woes to continue. Newcomer Eddie Lacy averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry last year before his season ended due to injuries. C.J. Prosise flashed a ton of potential in a limited role last year. And Thomas Rawls is a game-changer if healthy. 

Meanwhile, the already dominant aspects of the Seahawks' game won't be disappearing. Russell Wilson is still a top quarterback. The Seahawks' receiving group is massively underrated. The defense will be expecting back a healthy version of Earl Thomas. And they didn't trade Richard Sherman. This is a Super Bowl contender assuming Wilson can survive behind that offensive line again.

